Franklin Fire Department Accepting Applications for Fire Intern Program

The Franklin Fire Department is accepting applications for its Fire Intern Program, a paid opportunity for graduates of the high school Classes of 2025 or 2026 who are interested in starting a career in the fire service.

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said the program, launched last year, was created to give recent high school graduates an earlier entry point into the profession. As part of that effort, the department lowered its hiring age from 21 to 18.

Fire Interns are paid to attend the Franklin Fire Department’s Recruit Academy, where they train alongside Fire Cadets and complete the same core training required for firefighter certification. “This program allows us to invest early in the next generation of firefighters,” Johnson said. “Participants receive the same foundational training as our career candidates while gaining a realistic understanding of the profession and the level of commitment it requires.”

The Fire Intern selection process is extensive and competitive, and applicants must complete the same hiring process required for career firefighter candidates. Applicants are encouraged to apply early to learn about the requirements, understand the expectations, and prepare for each phase of the process. Last year, five Fire Interns completed the Recruit Academy and were all offered full-time positions with the department. All are now serving as firefighters with the Franklin Fire Department.

Applications are open through April 3, 2026.

Program Details

Approximately 20 weeks in length

40 hours per week

Pay rate: $20.40 per hour

Fire Interns are employed as seasonal employees during the academy

Upon successful completion of the program, Fire Interns may be considered for a Fire Cadet position, depending on departmental vacancies.

Certifications Earned

Firefighter I and II

Emergency Medical Responder (EMR)

These certifications qualify graduates to apply for fire departments throughout Tennessee and surrounding states.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be at least 18 years old by April 29, 2026

Be a high school graduate from the Class of 2025 or 2026

Possess a valid driver’s license

Successfully complete the same hiring process required for career firefighter candidates.

Applications are open through April 3, 2026. Additional information and application details are available at www.franklintn.gov/joinfranklinfire.

