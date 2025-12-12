Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joseph Polenzani Set To Retire After 33 Years

After more than three decades in the fire service, including 27 years with the Franklin Fire Department, Battalion Chief Joseph R. Polenzani will retire next week. A celebration in his honor is scheduled for Thursday, December 18, at 2 p.m. at Franklin Fire Station 2, located at 907 Murfreesboro Road.

Polenzani, a native of Knollwood, Illinois, grew up in a family with deep firefighting roots. His father and brother were volunteer firefighters, and his sister has served as an assistant chief in Lexington, Kentucky since 1999. His early experiences visiting his father’s station and occasionally riding along on calls inspired his own career in fire service, which began in 1992 with the Ashland City Fire Department.

He joined the Franklin Fire Department in 1998 and steadily advanced through the ranks, becoming lieutenant in 2003, captain in 2005, and battalion chief in 2014. Over the years, Polenzani contributed to leadership and education initiatives, including co-founding the department’s Company Officer Academy and participating in the Awards Committee and City of Franklin Mentorship Program.

Chief Polenzani has responded to numerous notable incidents, including the 1994 Ashland City ice storm, the 2010 Franklin floods, the Westhaven house fire and explosion in 2010, the 2020 railroad bridge rescue near Pinkerton Park, and the 2021 Red Pony restaurant fire. His efforts have earned him multiple awards, including six Phoenix Awards for lifesaving, a Meritorious Service Award in 2018, two Deployment Awards, and a Star of Life Award in 2023 for saving the life of a five-year-old boy.

Polenzani holds a master’s degree in public safety leadership and administration from Arizona State University and numerous professional certifications. He is also a nationally recognized instructor and speaker, contributing to Fire Engineering publications and conferences, and serving as treasurer of the Middle Tennessee F.O.O.L.S., which provides firefighter training throughout the state.

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson praised Polenzani’s dedication and leadership, noting his influence on the department and community. Upon retirement, Polenzani plans to remain active with Tennessee’s Type 3 All-Hazards Incident Management Team, continue teaching at national conferences, and spend more time on music with the Nashville Fire Pipes and Drums. He lives in Brentwood with his wife, Carolyn, and daughter, Katie.

