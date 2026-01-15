Franklin FD’s Former Fire Captain Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Franklin Fire Captain Bill Almon passed away on the morning of January 15 after a courageous battle with brain cancer, the City of Franklin announced Thursday.

Captain Almon was diagnosed in late 2023 and retired in April 2025 as the captain of Station 6, located at 1061 Cool Springs Blvd. He was 49 years old and is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their two sons.

Captain Almon proudly served the Franklin Fire Department for 27 years, leaving behind a lasting legacy of service, professionalism, and dedication. He was named Fire Officer of the Year in 2023, a recognition that reflected the respect he earned throughout his career.

Among his many accomplishments, Captain Almon received the Excellence Award in 2014 as part of the fire investigation team whose work led to the conviction of an aggravated arsonist. In 2002, he earned the Stork Award for helping deliver a baby girl.

In addition to his career with the FFD, Captain Almon was a volunteer and Lifetime Member of Williamson County Fire/Rescue, where he began serving in 1994. During his time with WCFR, he was promoted through the ranks, serving as Captain at Station 23, located at 1515 Thompson’s Station Rd. W. and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief, further demonstrating his lifelong commitment to serving others.

“Captain Almon was a firefighter, fire officer, mentor, and friend to many, and his impact on the FFD and our community will not be forgotten,” the City of Franklin said.

Details regarding his celebration of life will be shared as soon as they become available.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email