Franklin FD Launches New Alert System To Notify Drivers Of Nearby Emergency Vehicles

Franklin drivers may start noticing a new alert on their GPS apps. This is because the Franklin Fire Department has begun equipping its fleet with the HAAS Alerting System, which warns motorists of approaching emergency vehicles and upcoming emergency scenes. The system became operational on selected frontline apparatus last week. Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said other apparatus will be brought online soon.

HAAS works when an FFD vehicle’s emergency lights are turned on, notifying motorists within an approximately 30-second radius based on location and timing that they need to slow down or move over for nearby emergency vehicles. It’s compatible with navigation apps including Waze and Apple Maps, and vehicles that have the Emergency Vehicle Alert System feature, which includes cars such as 2018 and newer models of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge.

Tennessee state law requires motorists to slow down or move over for emergency and utility service vehicles when it’s safe to do so. Johnson said, “This alert will give them more time to do that. It will likely warn them before they see or hear emergency vehicles.” Johnson said this is important because vehicles today are very well insulated. “People may no longer hear us coming. When you combine that with distracted driving, it’s a big challenge.” He said the department hopes the technology will reduce the risk of collisions and improve response times to the thousands of calls it responds to each year. In 2023 it responded to more than 11,000 calls, including nearly 600 motor vehicle crashes. Johnson said the department has had several close calls over the years from drivers who failed to move over. In 2017, Ladder 3 was struck while working an injury crash on I-65. “Thankfully, no one was hurt, but that incident was one of many that underscore the need for this technology,” said Johnson. He said it was paid for by the SMART Grants program.

According to HAAS, its system has been installed on nearly 3,600 fleets nationwide across public safety, work zones, and roadside response fleets. Fire departments using the system range from the FDNY to smaller, rural volunteer departments.