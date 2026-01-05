Franklin FD Extinguishes Fire at Superior Essex Manufacturing Facility

The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire Sunday afternoon at Superior Essex, a manufacturing facility located at 120 Southeast Parkway.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:13 PM to the 320,000-square-foot industrial building that manufactures magnet wire. They arrived approximately two and a half minutes later due to the close proximity of Franklin Fire Station 5, located less than half a mile from the facility. Upon arrival, they observed smoke coming from the roof.

According to Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, the fire originated in machinery and was contained to the equipment and a three-story vent tower extending to the roof. Crews said the fire was partially controlled with the help of the building’s automatic fire sprinkler system.

Due to the size of the structure and the nature of the occupancy, a significant response was dispatched, including two tower trucks, two ladder trucks, three engines, a rescue truck, an air truck, a Battalion Chief, and two District Captains. The Franklin Police Department and Williamson Health EMS also responded. Responders remained on scene for approximately two hours.

Crews said power was restored to approximately half of the building, and a limited number of employees were permitted to return to work in the front portion of the facility.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

