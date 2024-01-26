Franklin FD Announces Community CPR Schedule

In honor of American Heart Month, the Franklin Fire Department is offering free CPR classes each Saturday in February from 9 AM to noon, in the Franklin City Hall Training Room. Additional classes have been scheduled through June.

For the complete 2024 Community CPR schedule and registration link, go to www.franklintn.gov/CPR. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of surviving cardiac arrest outside of the hospital.

Franklin Firefighters who are paramedics and American Heart Association CPR Instructors will teach the AHA’s Family & Friends curriculum. These will be three-hour, non-certification classes for those who want to learn CPR only. They are not for those who need a CPR card to satisfy a job requirement.

A participation card will be awarded to attendees, which those who babysit may find helpful. Participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve choking. The classes are recommended for those who are 12 years of age and older.