The Franklin Farmers Market will continue as usual today. Saturday, March 21.

It will be open 9 am until noon behind The Factory at Franklin at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.

Via Facebook, the Market shared, “Our Farmers, Bakers, and Artisans are fully committed to serving you during this challenging time. We gratefully ask that everyone keep a safe social distance as you shop for needed foods and supplies. Our Farmers will have a very large harvest of the most nutritious locally grown fresh veggies, Beef, Wagyu, Chicken, Pork, and Lamb you love! An especially large inventory of Ground Beef from our 8 meat-producing farms.”

“Our bakers will be loaded with all the fresh baked goods you expect each week. Our Artisans will have a full supply of soaps, skin care, and other offerings. We will also have a full Food Truck lineup for breakfast and lunch including Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Califarmia Food Truck, Yayo’s O.M.G (Original Mexican Gourmet), and Jay’s Chicago,” it continued.

The Franklin Farmers Market will be offering hand sanitizer at each vendor booth and the information center. All of the food travels no more than 50 miles to market. Types of produce you can expect to see at market this time of year would be lettuces, spinach, kale, collards, swiss chard, turnip greens and bok choy, along with carrots, beets, turnips, radishes, sweet potatoes, onions and garlic.

For the latest news, visit Franklin Farmers Market on Facebook.