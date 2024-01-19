Franklin Farmers Market to be Closed on Saturday, January 20

The Franklin Farmers Market will be closed on Saturday, January 20th.

Typically, the market is open year-round but decided to close this weekend.

They shared the news on social media, “Our market will be CLOSED this coming Saturday, January 20th, 2024. Our market Board and Staff have made this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution to protect our Customers, Farmers, Bakers, Artisans, and Food Trucks from unsafe travel. We look forward to warmer weather with safer roads to travel at our next market on January 27th!”

The market will reopen on Saturday, January 27th, from 9 am until noon.