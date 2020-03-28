The Franklin Farmers Market at The Factory in Franklin (230 Franklin Road) will continue as planned today, Saturday from 9 a until 1 p.

Beginning today, there will be new protocols in place to ensure the safety of shoppers.

Maintain 6 ft away from others in line. The Market will remind shoppers of this verbally and with signage.

Do not touch the products for sale, let the vendors handle all the product, they will bag and wrap it and hand it to you.

As much as we would like to visit with each other, the Market asks that everyone shop and head home to minimize the time of potential exposure.

If you have children, please leave them at home if you are able in order to keep the number of people down and help expedite transactions.

The market as always had a no pet policy and they will continue to remind customers that dogs and other animals are not allowed at our market for the health and safety of our customers and vendors.

Consider using credit/debit cards instead of cash.

Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. There are bathroom facilities in building #9 and hand sanitizers/wipes at the market.

In light of the Coronavirus, the market has several vendors who will take preorders for the Saturday market.

Below is a list of farmers and suppliers with contact info who are currently taking orders.

River Cottage Farm: Taking preorders and invoicing and invoicing through the website www.rivercottagefarm.net and the direct link to the online store is https://rivercottagefarm.net/store-home/ or Email: debbie@rivercottagefarm.net or Brayden orthodoxfarmer@gmail.com. Galena Garlic: call (615) 707-9211 to place orders Fly Farm: contact through website: Theflyfarm.com or 615-390-2870 or 615-574-5611 Paradise Produce: Will take plant pre orders through their website: paradiseproducefarm.com Jones Mill Farm: Please put “Franklin Farmers Market Order” in your subject line and send an email to popsstroud@aol.com or through Facebook Messenger: Jones Mill Farm and Commercial Kitchen. No orders can be taken after 3am on Saturday morning. Tavalin Tails Farm Lamb- text or call 615-445-9354 or email tavalintails@gmail.com Tasty Good Eats www.Facebook.com/GlutenFreeTastyGoodEats Tel. 203-951-1449 E-mail: TastyGoodEats@gmail.com Moonshadow Farm-Non GMO Pastured Eggs Text 615-336-8994 Possum Bottom Farms: people can text their order to 423-240-0064. They will need to know the customer’s name, mushroom or powder variety they want, and the fact that they want to pick it up at Franklin. Norton Family Farm taking preorders for produce, baked items and preserves if customers will call or text 931-446-4493. Remedy Bone Broth: Also offering home deliveries: shana@remedybonebroth.com or visit website www.remedybonebroth.com Wild Alaska Salmon and Seafood will be at this Saturday’s market, fully stocked with King and Sockeye Salmon, Pacific and Black Cod, Halibut, King Crab, Ahi Tuna, Rockfish, Jumbo Shrimp, Ground Salmon, Sea Scallops, Seafood Bisque, Gumbo and Clam Chowder. You can pre-order by emailing corbin@wildalaskasalmonandseafood.com Bear Creek Farm: leeann@bearcreekbeef.com Alfresco Pasta: to order, text or call 510-918-2148 or email: tubadon2@gmail.com Johnson’s Honey: call 615-337-0027