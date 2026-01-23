Franklin Farmers Market Closed Saturday, January 24 Due to Inclement Weather

Franklin Farmers Market announced the market will be closed this Saturday, January 24th, due to the predicted inclement weather.

The Franklin Farmers Market takes place at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin from 8 am-12noon on Saturdays. This is a new location as of this year. The market was previously located at The Factory at Franklin.

“Due to the Winter Storm Watch, the market will be CLOSED this Saturday, January 24th, 2026. Our decision is based on the safety of the community, customers, and farmers. Stay safe this weekend, and your farmers will look forward to seeing y’all next Saturday, January 31st,” the Franklin Farmers Market wrote on Facebook.

