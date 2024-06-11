Franklin Farmers Market Announces New Location and Requests Donations

The Franklin Farmers Market currently resides at The Factory at Franklin. Last week, it announced its new location at the campus of Franklin United Methodist Church, just one mile from The Factory.

At the new location, Franklin Farmers Market will offer ample parking, no competition from other businesses, and a larger pavilion to accommodate more vendors.

The market expects to open in its new location in 2025, so it is raising money to build a new pavilion. It is asking the public for donations to reach its goal of $4 million, which will complete construction on the new pavilion.

The donation page states, “Help us get to our new home with plenty of parking! We are building a new pavilion for our farmers market at the Franklin First United Methodist Church and we need your help! Your important donation will help us to build a pavilion that will serve our farmers and feed our community now and for future generations.”

Those interested can donate here.

