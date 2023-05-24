Franklin Elementary’s Sondra Martin Named Semi-Finalist for TN Teacher of the Year

The Tennessee Department of Education announced the regional semi-finalists for the 2023- 24 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award. Franklin Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Sondra Martin is the elementary semi-finalist for the Mid-Cumberland region, one of the nine Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) regions across the state.

Martin is one of 27 regional semifinalists and one of nine elementary semi-finalists who were identified by CORE region selection committees.

An 11-year teaching veteran, Martin has worked at Franklin Elementary for the past three years. To ensure her fourth-grade students are successful, she begins the year by setting high expectations, fostering a safe and loving classroom environment, conferencing with students, monitoring student assessments, setting the stage to engage, and reflecting upon her classroom instruction.

Using “soft start” inquiry-based activities and the routine of morning meetings, Ms. Martin’s class begins each day with a feeling of openness and trust that encourages relationship-building throughout the rest of the year. It is truly a thriving classroom with an environment of encouragement that promotes the attitude that all students can succeed.

“Sondra is an extremely gifted teacher who is deeply respected by our faculty, staff, and parents in our school community,” said Franklin Elementary Principal Dr. April Carrigan.

“She is an expert at making her students feel safe and valued, and her classroom exudes kindness and respect. Sondra works hard to build a classroom climate and culture optimal for student learning. She creates memorable learning experiences for her students that are both fun and challenging. She exudes positive and enthusiastic energy and engages her students by transforming her room and incorporating intriguing activities. By

creating special learning experiences for her students, Sondra instills a love of learning in each of them.”

The final winner will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for education in the state throughout the 2023-24 school year.

Franklin Elementary School is and serves preK through fourth-grade students in the Franklin Special School District.