Franklin Elementary will hold a fundraising event on Thursday, April 9 at 8 p at the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin.

The multi-award winning husband and wife duo, O’Shea, will join Franklin Elementary once again for an incredible night of entertainment.

All proceeds will benefit the art and music programs at FES. O’Shea have graced the world’s most famed stages from the Grand Ole Opry to the Sydney Opera House, have an impressive 7 Golden Guitars (Australia’s CMA Awards) and balance their time between hosting award shows, shooting their own TV show and writing and recording music with Music City’s finest. Native to Australia but thankfully now calling Franklin home, the O’Shea’s have two children at Franklin Elementary School and believe instruction in music and art to be key components in improving learning throughout all academic areas.

Franklin Elementary is located near the heart of downtown Franklin and has been an integral part of the Franklin community since 1906. The staff embraces children of every culture and background believing this diversity gives the students a global perspective allowing them to recognize and appreciate differences, but in the same respect, understand there are many similarities in all cultures.

Because 30% of the students at Franklin Elementary School come from impoverished homes, the school must rely on the support of the Franklin community to provide excellence in the fine arts programs. The staff of FES focus on educating the whole child and believe instruction in music and art to be key components in improving learning throughout all academic areas. Experiences in the arts also provide children with non-academic benefits such as promotion of self-esteem, motivation, cultural exposure and appreciation of diversity.

