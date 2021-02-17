Franklin Drunk Driver’s Car Slides Into Ditch and Bursts Into Flames

At 1:00 Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to Harpeth Dr., near W. Main Street, in Franklin. A passerby called to report a driver in the ditch who may need assistance.

Arriving officers found the vehicle on fire. The driver was located on foot in the area after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. Officers determined that the driver, 22-year-old Landon Wilkinson, of Franklin, was impaired and arrested him. Wilkinson was carrying a handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Charged with DUI, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Failure to Exercise Due Care, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Wilkinson remains jailed on a $12,000 bond. He is due in court on May 25.