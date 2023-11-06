Franklin Driver Services to Close for Planned Remodel

The Franklin Driver Services Center, located at 3830 Carothers Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Nov. 10. During the remodel, citizens can visit the Driver Services mobile units, Williamson County’s self-service kiosk, nearby Driver Services Centers, or complete transactions online at, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Beginning Nov. 15, Driver Services mobile units will be located at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park parking lot, 4215 Long Lane in Franklin, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. until the remodel is complete. Citizens can complete a variety of transactions at the mobile units, including the issuance of a regular or commercial driver’s license, REAL IDs, renewals and duplicates, name and address changes, and photo identifications. Knowledge tests will not be administered at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age, can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html. The mobile units only accept credit or debit card payments. Citizens can make a road skills test appointment at, https://dl.safety.tn.gov/_/.

A variety of common transactions can be completed at the self-service kiosk in the Cool Springs AAA Office at 1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 200 in Brentwood. The kiosk is available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Citizens can renew an enhanced handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or concealed handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after reinstating; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver’s license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.

Nearby Driver Services Centers:

Murfreesboro Express Driver Services Center – 3906 Blaze Drive, Murfreesboro, TN

Hickory Hollow Driver Services Center – 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, TN

Nashville/Hart Lane Driver Services Center – 624 Hart Lane, Nashville, TN

Dickson Driver Services Center – 114 West Christi Drive, Dickson, TN

Columbia Driver Services Center – 1701 Hampshire Pike, Columbia, TN