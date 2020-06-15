



Metro Police Press Release

The motorcyclist who crashed into the rear of a stopped Nissan Sentra at 3:15 a.m. today at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 8th Avenue South has died. The deceased is identified as Phillip Steverson, 28, of Murfreesboro.

The investigation shows that the Sentra was stopped for a red light on Demonbreun Street when Steverson’s 2009 Suzuki collided with the rear of the car, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the Sentra, Walter Manning, 42, of Franklin, was not hurt.



