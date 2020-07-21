



The Field at Franklin, a new drive-in theatre, will open to the public this weekend.

The newly opened venue is directly behind Rolling Hills Community Church and is located at 1810 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. You access The Field by passing through the Rolling Hills entrance and parking lot.

Kicking off with its first event on Friday, July 24, and in celebration of the beginning of major league baseball, they will be showing The Sandlot.

Showtimes for the weekend will be Friday (6:30 pm), Saturday (4:30 pm & 8:30 pm), and Sunday (6:30 pm).

All tickets must be purchased through their website. No tickets will be available for purchase onsite.

There’s a $35 suggested price per car. The Field at Franklin also offers a pay-what-you-can option because they want everyone to be able to experience the drive-in, even if finances are tight at the moment.

Things you Need to Know

Each parking spot is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

They ask that you remain in your car throughout the movie.

There are no concessions, you may bring your own food into the venue.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Gates open 45 minutes before the show.

All sound is broadcast to your car radio, to save your car battery, you may want to bring an FM radio.

At this time, no other events have been added to the calendar. For the latest updates, visit The Field at Franklin’s website.

Purchase tickets to The Sandlot here.



