Franklin Distillery Shares Recipe to Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day

January 1st is not only the first day of the new year but it’s also National Bloody Mary Day.

In celebration of the day, we have “Southern Mary” by Franklin Distillery, a fun take on the traditional Bloody Mary from the new-to-market Franklin Distillery uses uniquely Southern garnishes, such as chargrilled peaches and candied pecans, and pairs well with both Franklin Distillery’s gin and vodka depending on your spirit of choice.

Southern Mary by Franklin Distillery

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Franklin Distillery Southern Vodka or Southern Gin

6 oz Bloody Mary mixer of choice (we love Walker’s Southern Bloody Mary Mix made byWalker Feed Co.)

Dash of Hot Sauce

Bacon strip

Celery stick

Grilled Peach slice

Candied Pecan Brittle

Lemon wedge

Rim Salt

Salt & Pepper

METHOD

Ahead of time, slice a peach into quarters or halves and grill over fire or charbroil in the oven. Make homemade candied pecans or purchase pecan brittle from your local grocery store or farmers’ market. Fry bacon to a crispy finish. Now you’re ready to get shaking.

Salt the rim of a tall glass by rubbing a lemon slice around the top and pressing the glass around salt on a plate.

Fill the glass with ice cubes.

In a cocktail mixer add ice, Franklin Distillery Southern Vodka (or Southern Gin), Bloody Mary mixer, a dash of hot sauce, salt and pepper. Shake vigorously and strain into the glass.

Garnish with bacon, celery, lemon wedge, grilled peaches, and candied pecans.