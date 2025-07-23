Franklin Development Team Seeks Public Input on Arno Village Concept

For more than a decade, a couple of local investors have been slowly assembling land at the intersection of Arno Road and Murfreesboro Road, believing that the City of Franklin would one day grow in that direction, and a conviction that thoughtful, well-integrated development would eventually be needed. With the recent completion of Murfreesboro Road improvements and upcoming upgrades to the Arno intersection, they believe the time is right to begin planning.

To lead the effort, they engaged Craige Hoover and Brian Wright of Character Development, the team behind the much-anticipated Armistead project in west Franklin. The project’s deep public engagement inspired the landowners to take a similar approach for the east side of town.

“Too often, plans are drawn behind closed doors,” said Wright, who also founded Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative (TPUDC). “We believe in doing it the other way around. We want neighbors and stakeholders to help design this place from the beginning—to share their ideas, concerns, and priorities so that what’s ultimately built is something the community wants and can be proud of.”

The effort will begin with a multi-day public design charrette at Grace Church at Franklin, located at 4052 Arno Road, from Monday, July 28 through Tuesday, August 5.

In that spirit of transparency and collaboration, the team will begin the design work only after the Charrette kicks off and the opening night workshop concludes. The master plan will be created in real time over the course of the intensive five-day process, as participants work alongside a team of architects and planners.

The Opening Presentation and Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 28th. Then Tuesday, July 29th will include a full day of topical sessions such as Transportation, Infrastructure and Utilities; Conservation and Open Space; and Housing and Community Character. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, July 30th through August 1st, will be Open Studio days, where architects, engineers and planners will be actively designing based on feedback heard in the sessions. All sessions are open to the public. The Final Presentation will be Tuesday, August 5th at 6 p.m., where the master plan developed during the charrette will be presented.

The site includes more than 75 acres across multiple parcels at the southeast corner of Murfreesboro Road and Arno Road—less than 1.5 miles from I-65. The area has long been seen as the likely next step in Franklin’s growth, but no formal plans have been proposed until now.

For updates, details and opportunities to participate, visit www.arnovillagecharrette.com.

MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email