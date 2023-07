On July 19 at approximately 12pm, a suspect was caught on camera at the 300 Spring Creek Drive Kohl’s department store parking lot breaking into a vehicle and stealing $600.

20230024535 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

The suspect was driving a white Mercedes SUV.

There is a cash reward if you have information on who he is.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

