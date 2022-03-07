Franklin Design Studio Onyx + Alabaster Expands With Event Venue

The design studio and coffee bar in downtown Franklin, Onyx + Alabaster, announced a new venture – an event venue called Onyx Hall, located in Lawrenceburg.

In a social media post, they shared, “Introducing Onyx + Alabaster’s newest experience: ONYX HALL. Located just over an hour from Nashville, ONYX HALL is Tennessee’s newest event venue. ONYX HALL is now booking weddings, concerts, conferences, and retreats for 2022 + 2023.”< When you visit the website for Onyx Hall it states "Coming Soon" but they are currently booking for 2022 and 2023. While the website doesn't give an exact street address, the site says the venue is located in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Onyx Hall is described on TheKnot.com as "a design inspired venue. Located just over an hour from Franklin, TN this all black esthetic barn overlooking a pond is the perfect juxtaposition of a modern venue in the countryside." Those interested in finding out more about the space can fill out the inquiry section about the event with a date, guest count, and additional information. Find more information about Onyx Hall here.