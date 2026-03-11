Franklin Crews Working Through Surge In Storm Debris Collection

City crews in Franklin, Tennessee are continuing an intensive effort to clear storm debris after recent severe weather left neighborhoods with far more brush than usual.

According to the City of Franklin Sanitation & Environmental Services, crews are currently collecting about 269 tons of brush each week. In a typical week, the city collects around 54 tons, meaning crews are handling roughly five times the normal volume.

Officials said the city normally gathers about 2,800 tons of brush in an entire year. Since January 28, crews have already collected 1,616 tons—nearly 58 percent of the city’s annual total in just five weeks.

Last week, crews completed debris collection in several of Franklin’s largest neighborhoods, including Westhaven, McKay’s Mill, and Fieldstone Farms.

To manage the large workload efficiently, the city said crews are focusing on one neighborhood at a time until cleanup there is complete before moving on to the next area.

On Tuesday, March 10, crews finished the first pass of regular Tuesday routes by 10 a.m. and then returned to several Monday routes still waiting for service, including Hill Estates, Cadet, Ralston Lane, Hickory Ridge, and Eddy Lane. Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the city’s Sanitation and Environmental Services department.

