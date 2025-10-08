Franklin Restaurant Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection

The White Alligator, located at 230 Franklin Road in Franklin, Tennessee, received a health inspection score of 77 from the Tennessee Department of Health on October 7, 2025. The inspection of the 66-seat establishment took place between 2:04 PM and 3:00 PM, resulting in eight violations and 10 pounds of embargoed food. Read more local health inspections here!

Recent Score Represents Sharp Decline from Spring Performance

The October 2025 score of 77 marks a significant drop from the restaurant’s April 2025 routine inspection, which resulted in a score of 94. This 17-point decline represents the restaurant’s lowest score since May 2024, when it received a 71. The White Alligator’s inspection history shows considerable variation, ranging from a perfect score of 100 in December 2023 to the current 77. Follow-up inspections have consistently shown strong performance, with scores of 96 in December 2024 and 97 in May 2024, indicating the establishment’s ability to quickly correct violations once identified. Read Full Report Here!

Equipment Failure Leads to Major Food Loss

The most significant issue during the inspection involved a malfunctioning refrigerator. Several food items in refrigerator number 2 were found to be out of proper temperature range after the breaker tripped. Health inspectors embargoed 10 pounds of food due to temperature violations. Items that measured 43 degrees were relocated to a functioning cooler.

Critical Temperature Violations Documented

Multiple food items in the second refrigerator were found at unsafe temperatures. Goat cheese was measured at 55 degrees, tomato wedges at 51 degrees, raw bacon slices at 51 degrees, potato salad at 49 degrees, turkey slices at 48 degrees, and jambalaya at 48 degrees. All of these temperatures exceed the safe cold holding limit of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Hand Washing Protocol Violations Observed

Inspectors observed employees handling raw meat of various types and changing gloves without washing their hands between tasks. One employee was seen wiping up a spill from the floor and changing gloves without hand washing. The violations were corrected on site through training of two employees via the person in charge who could translate the instructions.

Cross-Contamination Risk Identified

Raw bacon was found draped over a shelf in refrigerator number 1, stored directly above potato salad. This improper storage created a risk of cross-contamination. The issue was corrected on site by embargoing the bacon, which was also out of temperature range, and instructing the person in charge about proper food storage procedures.

Shellfish Documentation Missing

Several containers of shucked oysters in the walk-in cooler had no shellstock tags. A hold order was placed on the oysters due to the missing documentation required for tracing shellfish sources.

Labeling and Storage Issues

Bulk seasonings in the back preparation room were not labeled with their contents. Single-use to-go containers were not protected from contamination. An unapproved scoop was found in the paprika container.

Facility Maintenance Concerns

The wall in the cooking area was noted as not being easily cleanable, which can harbor bacteria and make proper sanitation difficult.

Proper Cooking Temperatures Maintained

Despite the cold holding violations, the restaurant demonstrated proper hot holding and cooking practices. Cooked shrimp sitting out was at 177 degrees, jambalaya for hot holding was at 171 degrees, fried catfish was cooking at 194 degrees, and fried shrimp was cooking at 197 degrees.

Cooling Procedures Need Monitoring

Inspectors noted that the facility cools many items including beans, sausage, and gumbo. All items are containerized at close of business and placed in the walk-in cooler, but time and temperature during the cooling process are not monitored.

Positive Findings

The inspection found that all hand sinks were properly equipped and conveniently located. The person in charge demonstrated knowledge of food safety principles. The facility has an appropriate illness policy in place, and employees were observed using suitable utensils or gloves to prevent bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. The dishwasher sanitizer was operating properly with chlorine at 150 parts per million.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email