Franklin couple Randy and Katie Williams have found inspiration in social distancing.

To the tune of “Islands in the Stream”, they wrote a song about the current coronavirus climate and the struggles to find groceries.

Titled, “Social Distancing Problems”, the couple recorded the song in their bathroom.

“We’re constantly singing around the house and making goofy videos for our friends. Yesterday morning, Katie said, ‘Hey, let’s write a song about trying to find groceries.’ We love Islands in the Stream so we started just being silly. The lyrics took about 20 minutes to write and we did a few takes. The one in the bathroom was the last take we did and made us laugh, so it’s the version we posted,” shared Randy Williams.

Randy Williams is a former musician turned home remodeler and Katie Williams is an interior designer.