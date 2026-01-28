Franklin Closes Pinkerton Park And Freedom Run Dog Park After Storm Damage

City officials in Franklin have announced temporary closures at two local parks following storm impacts.

Pinkerton Park is closed due to fallen trees and frozen walking trails. Freedom Run Dog Park at Liberty Park is also closed after a fallen tree damaged fencing.

As an alternative for pet owners, K-9 Korral Dog Park at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm remains open. The City of Franklin says updates will be shared once repairs are complete and both parks are ready to reopen.

