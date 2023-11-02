Franklin Civil War Historic Commission Dedicates Historic U.S. Line Markers

The Civil War Historic Commission is having an event for the dedication of the two U.S. Line Markers that are on Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

The line markers define the main U.S. Army defense line that was present during the Battle of Franklin on November 30, 1864. The two markers on Columbia Avenue are the first of many markers that will be installed around the City depicting the trench line.

The event will take place at Carter Hill Park at 1259 Columbia Avenue. The program will follow the Veteran’s Day parade and begin at 1:00 p.m.

During the event, commissioners will discuss the importance of the markers, unveil the plaque dedicated to Dr. Sam Gant, a past commissioner who was one of the driving forces behind this project, a musical guest will perform, and light refreshments will be served.