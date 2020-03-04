First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin is holding a special event on Wednesday.

The downtown Franklin church will have a prayer vigil beginning at 6:30pm on Wednesday, March 4 for those affected by the tornados that swept through Nashville earlier this week.

Via Facebook, they shared, “PRAYER PRAYER PRAYER IS ALWAYS NECESSARY‼ We as a body of believers in the community of Franklin TN solicit you to join us tomorrow (Wednesday) evening to lift up our sister cities/counties in prayer as well as bring items that have been requested for those who were affected by the recent tornado.”

They are also collecting donations of water, trash bags, travel size toiletries, perishable snacks of peanut butter, crackers, small bags of chips, to be distributed to the Nashville Tornado victims.

First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 113 Natchez Street, Franklin. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.

Related: How to Help Nashville Tornado Victims