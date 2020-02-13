From Donovan Stewart

TN High School Football

After a two year run at Lincoln County, Tim Johnson is heading back to Williamson County and will tackle eight man football.

Johnson was introduced as the new head football coach at Franklin Christian Academy, a small private school in Franklin that plays eight man football in the Middle Tennessee Athletic Conference (MTAC).

He replaces Steve Adams who led the program the last three seasons.

“I’m so excited to become a member of the Franklin Christian Academy family. The leadership and faculty at FCA are an amazing group of caring and talented educators. I also look forward to reconnecting with former players and families in Franklin with so many great relationships from my Franklin High and BGA days. I believe FCA is ideally positioned to build championship athletic programs, not only in football but across the board as we continue to grow. FCA is committed to providing loving Christian education to develop great servant-leaders. I’m all in on that,” Johnson said.

Click for Full Story