Franklin Celebrates America’s 250th with City’s First Drone Show

The City of Franklin invites the community to the annual Touch‑A‑Truck event, made extra special this year with Franklin’s first‑ever drone show in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary! The event takes place Wednesday, May 15, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jim Warren Park.

The evening begins with a “no‑honk hour” from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. — perfect for younger children or those sensitive to noise who still want to enjoy exploring the vehicles. More than 25 organizations will participate, showcasing over 40 vehicles and pieces of City equipment for families to see, climb into, and experience up close. Weather permitting, two helicopters will also be on display.

Guests can enjoy a wide variety of onsite food options, including Little Cancun, Tikis, Smokey Dawgs, Haole Boys, Lolly’s Gourmet Pops, Mikey’s Pizza, and Donut NV.

“We are excited to bring Franklin’s first‑ever drone show to Jim Warren Park for this fun family event as we celebrate our nation’s anniversary,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “This is one of our community’s favorite events, and the drone show finale will be especially fun for our younger ones!”

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The event is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of family‑friendly fun. The event will conclude with a spectacular patriotic drone show at 8:00 p.m.