Franklin Carjacker Captured in Spring Hill

SHPD officers were dispatched to an address in north Spring Hill concerning an unwanted family member at the house (later identified as Clay Andrews, 36 years old). Andrews was gone upon officers arrival. Officers were called back to the same house where Andrews returned, forced entry into the house, and allegedly grabbed several knives and placed a family member in fear of an assault from Andrews. That family member left the house and Andrews left the area in a vehicle. Based on the witness statement, warrants for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault were obtained.

A county-wide broadcast was sent by the Franklin Police Department concerning a carjacking that just occurred in their jurisdiction. Officers spotted a vehicle matching that description attempting to pull into the driveway of the home. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle into the Brixworth subdivision off of Buckner Rd. The vehicle eventually lost control and crashed. Andrews fled from the vehicle and was captured a short distance later. While attempting to take Andrews into custody he bit an SHPD officer. A Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy who was present had to deploy a TASER in order to gain compliance over Andrews.

In addition to the crimes mentioned above Andrews will be charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, and drug offenses. The Franklin Police Department will have charges stemming from the carjacking in Franklin.