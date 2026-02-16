Franklin Business Owners Among Four Killed In Colorado Plane Crash

Two Middle Tennessee business leaders were killed in a plane crash outside Denver early Friday morning, News9 reports.

Authorities said Aaron Stokes, 47, of Franklin, and Austin Huskey, 37, also of Franklin, died in the crash along with Stokes’ son, Jakson Stokes, 21, and his nephew, Colin Stokes, 21.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that an Epic Aircraft E1000, registered out of Franklin, Tennessee, crashed near Emerald Mountain around 12:20 a.m. The flight reportedly departed from Nashville, stopped in Kansas City, and was continuing to Colorado when it crashed.

Stokes was the founder of EuroFix, an auto repair company that began in a one-car garage in downtown Franklin in 1999 before expanding to multiple locations across Middle Tennessee. He later founded Shop Fix Academy in 2016 in Brentwood, building a national coaching organization serving more than 1,500 independent auto repair shop owners. In a statement, Shop Fix Academy said Stokes built the company with a comprehensive continuity plan in place and that operations will continue without interruption.

Huskey was a third-generation owner and CEO of Huskey Building Supply. The company said he helped lead continued growth and innovation and was recognized as an LBM Journal 40 Under 40 recipient in 2025. Leadership said the team remains committed to honoring his legacy and continuing to serve customers and vendor partners.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Memorial details have not yet been announced. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

