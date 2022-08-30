Franklin Burger Co. Permanently Closes

Franklin Burger Co. has closed for business.

Located at 1109 Davenport Boulevard next to Sopapillas, the popular burger joint had no notice on the door but a message on its website for customers.

It stated, “Thank you for your support over the past 3.5 years, we have been blessed to serve our community! Unfortunately, the time has come for Franklin Burger Co. to say goodbye. We have enjoyed getting to meet so many in our community and appreciate you choosing to dine at Franklin Burger.”

This burger concept is by Steve and Emily Dale, owners of Sopapillas. There’s no word yet on what the space will become. Keep checking back here for updates.