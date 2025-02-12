Franklin Board Approves Naming Park After Former Alderman

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday to name the new 233 acre Southeast Municipal Complex and Robinson Lake area “The Pearlene M. Bransford Complex” after the former alderman who passed away in 2020. Pearl was a resident of Franklin for more than 35 years and a public servant for most of that time. She served the City as an at-large alderman from 2007 until her death in 2020.

Bransford also served on the board of the Franklin Special School District from 1992 to 2003, and on boards for Battle Ground Academy, Columbia State Community College and the Williamson County Development Committee. In 2008, she received the Booker Award which recognizes citizens who are examples of those who value education and have an obligation to make their own community exemplary.

Pearl championed historic preservation, especially Franklin’s traditionally Black neighborhoods. She established Natchez Place Inc. in 2002 to place the Natchez Street area on the National Register of Historic Places. She served on boards of the Tennessee Preservation Trust, Carnton Plantation and the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation. She was an advocate for affordable housing and served on the City’s Housing Commission. She also sought to understand people of other cultures and backgrounds serving as chair of Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County.

Mayor Ken Moore worked to name the park for Bransford. He said, “Pearl brought immense energy to her work as an Alderman and there was never a question as to where she stood on issues when she voiced her opinion. She knew how to stand firm and at the same time be flexible. Placing her name on the Southeast Park recognizes her passion for community parks but also her broad contribution as an elected leader. Her council is still missed every day.”

Pearl received a Nursing Degree from Tennessee State University, a bachelor’s degree in health arts from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from Vanderbilt University.

The newly named Pearlene M. Bransford Complex will feature an inclusive playground, football and lacrosse fields, a Clean Water Facility, an educational walking trail along the Harpeth River and other amenities. Construction is expected to begin in March 2025.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email