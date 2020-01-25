The Franklin BBQ Society is helping the community get ready for The Big Game!

The Franklin BBQ Society, which is made up of members from the Franklin Noon Rotary, is “cookin’ for a cause.” They are hosting a Super Bowl fundraiser, which they are grilling pork butt and tri-tip (perfect for any football party) and for every order they received, they will give an additional one to someone in need. Through this event, they hope to feed over 3,000 people in need this year.

Last year, one of the organizations to receive meat from the fundraiser was the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home. They fed 46 people thanks to the Franklin BBQ Society and the Franklin Noon Rotary.

About Franklin BBQ Society

The Franklin BBQ Society is a group of Rotarians and BBQ enthusiasts dedicated to great food, fellowship and community involvement. We participate in various fundraisers throughout the year to profit our local Rotary Foundation which distributes funds to many great causes in our community.

About Franklin Noon Rotary

The Franklin Noon Rotary Club was chartered on January 13, 1948 with 14 members. Jim Warren served as the club’s first president. Today the Franklin Noon Rotary Club has over 200 members representing a cross section of business backgrounds. The club’s annual fundraiser, The Franklin Rodeo, is the source of the charitable giving the Franklin Noon Rotary Club contributes year round. When people come out for the rodeo they are joining us in providing support for community needs. The unique aspect of the Franklin Noon Rotary Club is its blend of tradition and future. We respect the heritage passed on to us by those who started the club in 1948. At the same time we welcome new members who are interested in developing a club for the future that continues to meet changing needs in our community and our world. Learn more at franklinnoonrotary.com.