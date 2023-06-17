Franklin-Based Wesley Purchases Medical House Calls

Wesley, a Franklin-based company headed by entrepreneur Chuck McDowell, has purchased Medical House Calls, which provides primary healthcare services to patients in the comfort and safety of their own homes throughout Middle Tennessee.

Medical House Calls was founded in 2020 by Stuart Jones to meet the healthcare needs of those who prefer at-home service rather than going to a clinic, doctor’s office or hospital. McDowell became a patient of Medical House Calls during the COVID-19 pandemic and this experience led him to acquire the company.

“After becoming aware of Medical House Calls, my wife and I began using them for COVID testing,” said McDowell. “Once we learned about their full suite of services that we could utilize in the comfort of our own home, it really piqued my interest. This company has grown exponentially pretty much on word of mouth. By putting the expertise of our marketing team behind this, the possibilities for growth and expansion are incredible.”

Medical House Calls primarily services patients in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford counties and is currently expanding to Wilson, Sumner and others. Staffed by licensed nurse practitioners, Medical House Calls offers all of the same services as urgent care clinics, plus preventative care. The company has a transparent flat fee payment system offering a la carte pricing. In addition, the company has concierge service plans that provide unlimited telehealth and house calls for up to six members of household.

“Medical House Calls is the leader in the home health segment in Middle Tennessee, and we look forward to extending our service range,” added McDowell. “We will be adding new practitioners who will allow us to serve more patients in surrounding counties.”

Services offered by Medical House Calls include same-day treatment for cold and flu symptoms, strep, eye/ear infections, sprains, strains and more. The company also offers in-home IV hydration, weight loss management through Semalglutide and NAD+ therapy. In addition, Medical House calls can provide online prescriptions. A full list of services and pricing can be found at www.medicalhousecalls.com.

About Wesley

Wesley, founded by Chuck McDowell, is headquartered in Franklin, TN with a satellite office in Las Vegas. In addition to Medical House Calls, other companies in its portfolio include Wesley Financial Group and Wesley Mortgage. More information can be found at www.wesley.com.