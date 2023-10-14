Franklin-Based Summit BHC Announces Opening of Fourth Virginia Facility

Summit BHC (“Summit”), a leading provider of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, announces the opening of Iron Bridge Recovery Center (“Iron Bridge”) in Chester, Virginia.

Iron Bridge marks Summit’s fourth facility in Virginia and the 35th in its growing network. The 80-bed residential treatment center caters to adults battling substance use disorder and related mental health conditions. With a team of experienced clinicians and support members, Iron Bridge provides a range of services, from medical detoxification and residential care to partial hospitalization programs.

“Responding to the needs of both patients and the community, Summit is proud to introduce Iron Bridge Recovery Center. This new facility signifies our ongoing commitment to meet underserved needs and increase access to essential services in the state,” stated Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. “The Iron Bridge team looks forward to supporting patients, their families, and the wider Richmond community in the years to come,” added Turner.

Summit brings a strong track record of clinical quality and operational expertise across the entire continuum of care, coupled with a culture of compassion focused on improving all the lives we touch. Unique program differentiators include innovative family-based and alumni support programs which increase connectedness through all stages of the treatment and recovery process

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit’s mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 35 freestanding facilities in 19 states across the country.