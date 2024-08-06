Franklin-Based Provisions Group Acquires Knoxville AI Firm

Provisions Group, a Franklin-based IT staffing and consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Hammrtech, a Knoxville, TN-based AI specialty firm that provides high-tech solutions for cybersecurity, cloud, and software development, and which has been heavily investing in AI, including developing a proprietary AI technology currently being used by many of their customers. This strategic acquisition not only grows Provisions Group’s leading capabilities in delivering cybersecurity, software, and cloud services but cutting-edge AI solutions, as well.

The Hammrtech acquisition also expands Provisions Group into the Knoxville area, continuing the company’s growth as a technology services leader in Tennessee. Provisions Group will keep a satellite office in Knoxville, and already has team members there in place.

Founded in 2003, Provisions Group is an IT consulting and staffing firm based in Franklin, TN, with more than 200 team members nationwide. Provisions Group’s areas of expertise include cloud-first solutions with core capabilities within IT advisory and strategy, application development, data and analytics, infrastructure, cybersecurity and risk, DevOps, Salesforce, HubSpot, CRM, Dynamics/Power Platform, Healthcare IT, IT staffing, and recruiting services.

Mark Freeman, Founder and CEO of Provisions Group, expressed his excitement about the

Hammrtech acquisition, emphasizing the Tennessee expansion and AI growth. “We are thrilled to welcome Hammrtech into the Provisions Group family,” he says. “We understand the value AI services can offer our customers, and this acquisition exemplifies our commitment to providing the most comprehensive technology solutions available. We are also so excited to expand further throughout Tennessee.”

Hammrtech CEO and AI specialist, Andrew Ditmer also commented on the acquisition, noting how the two companies can now offer clients more robust technology solutions. “Hammrtech is celebrating its 15th year in business and I’m excited to continue this expansion with Provisions Group,” Ditmer says. “We have been heavily investing in AI over the past few years, including with our new AI product. This new partnership will allow us to further invest in and grow our AI offerings on a broader scale.”

The Provisions Group acquisition of Hammrtech closed July 19, 2024. Both companies will

work closely to ensure a smooth integration of operations and services. Andrew Ditmer will

continue to work with Provisions Group developing the AI product and assisting clients with AI technologies.

About Provisions Group

Founded in 2003, Provisions Group offers scalable IT strategy and Mar-Tech consulting and

implementation as well as a comprehensive staffing practice that delivers vetted, hard-to-find technology talent. Provisions Group serves businesses of all sizes with specialization in growth- oriented and mid-sized organizations. The company’s consulting practices include Marketing, Healthcare IT, CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Application Development, Data and Analytics, Infrastructure and Cloud, and Security and Compliance.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Provisions Group has served over 1,000 clients and placed more than 6,000 candidates over 20 years. For the last three consecutive years, Provisions Group has been recognized by Nashville Business Journal as one of Nashville’s Best Places to Work and a Top-10 firm for technology, recruiting, management consulting, and Healthcare IT. For more info visit: https://provisionsgroup.com/.

