Franklin-Based Pinchy’s Lobster Co Announces New Sevierville Location

In 2020, BJ Lofback opened Pinchy’s Lobster Co at The Factory in Franklin.

Now, they are expanding to Sevierville at 212 Court Avenue.

In a social media post, they shared, “BIG NEWS! And the worst kept secret in the history of history, because news this exciting is hard to keep in. You guys just don’t know how excited we are to tell you that Pinchy’s is expanding!”

They continued, “Our next restaurant is a beautiful place coming to Sevierville, TN! Tons of seats, a massive patio, and of course a beautiful beer garden serving our favorite beers from TN and Maine! There is so much to tell so be prepared for posts upon posts as we progress to a fall opening! Also, be prepared for some weird hours at the Factory and on the food truck, but we will update you on all this here! Stay tuned!”

Pinchy’s Lobster Co’s specialty is the lobster roll. The menu features lobster roll fixed two ways – hot with melted butter or cold featuring Duke’s mayonnaise.

In addition to the main attraction of the lobster roll, you will find hand-sliced homemade chips with an accompaniment of dipping sauces. Other items on the menu are rotating soups along with lobster mac & cheese.

No word on when the new location will open.