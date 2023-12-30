Franklin-Based Oddity Improv Hosts Online Auction

Oddity Improv is hosting an online auction filled with gift items, travel, celebrity memorabilia and much more. Running through December 30th, the auction includes rare signed items from Wynonna Judd, Melissa Joan Hart, Tiffany, Laura Osnes, Victoria Jackson, and the Power Rangers, plus acting lessons, financial coaching, voice lessons, rare art, travel, social media consultation, song therapy, tickets for Nashville Elvis Festival and Nashville Repertory Theatre and more. Check out the auction items and bid now at OddityImprov.com/auction.

The Tennessee-based nonprofit performing arts group is based at the historic Factory at Franklin, where they hold weekly live improv shows at the Mockingbird Theater. Oddity Improv has quickly become a staple in the Franklin community, captivating audiences with their unique brand of clean-ish comedy. Their popular and often sold-out Monday night shows features a series of holiday-themed shows in December, with celebrity guest stars Jesse Hutch, Leigh-Allyn Baker and Laura Osnes.

What sets Oddity Improv apart is their commitment to delivering smart and witty comedy that keeps audiences engaged and uplifted. Founded by Chris Guerra and Kelsey Cooke, Oddity Improv prides themselves on aiming for smart comedy and avoiding the grotesque. The performance arts organization builds confidence, creativity and teamwork through classes and workshops offered to adults and youth on an on-going basis.

Weekly shows take place every Monday night, and will resume on January 8th. For more information, visit OddityImprov.com.