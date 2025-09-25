Franklin Band to Perform at Tournament of Roses

The Franklin Band is set to perform at the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2026.

Franklin High will be the only band from Tennessee to perform at the parade and one of only seven high school bands from around the world.

“It’s an honor to represent our school, the city of Franklin, Williamson County and the state of Tennessee on the international stage,” said Franklin Band Director Dr. Michael Holland. “It will be the 30th anniversary of our program’s first appearance in the parade, which adds to the excitement of knowing that we are sharing a historical moment in our program’s history.”

Holland says it’s an honor to represent the generations of Franklin Band members and to add to the program’s legacy in a way that will be remembered.

“Franklin is an incredible community, and we are blessed to have our school and community rally around our program,” Holland said. “It’s great to have our students make connections with our alumni and see how much this program has influenced the lives of members for generations.”

Each year, more than 200 bands apply to participate in the parade. Nineteen bands from around the world are selected by the Tournament of Roses Committee, and an invitation for the 20th slot is awarded by the Committee’s president to one of the participants in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

For those interested in supporting the Franklin Band’s trip to Pasadena, the band is hosting a Throwback Fruit Sale fundraiser and selling fruit, vegetables and cheesecakes through October 24.

Source: WCS

