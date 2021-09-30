Franklin Band to Host Sonic Boom Marching Band Competition

High school marching bands across Tennessee and Alabama will face off at the Franklin Band’s Sonic Boom competition Saturday, October 2, and the Williamson County community is invited to see the action.

Fifteen bands from the two states will compete in the Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding General Effect categories. Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and class titles will also be awarded. At the end of the competition, the Franklin Band will perform its 2021 show, Lucy.

The event will be held at Franklin High and begin at 4 p.m. The gates will open at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and children five years old and younger may be admitted at no cost.