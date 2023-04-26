Franklin Band to Host Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on April 29

The award-winning Franklin Band will once again host its Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin. The rain date is Sunday, April 29, from noon until 5 p.m. Money raised from the car wash will fund all aspects of the band program, including instruments and equipment; marching band show design, props, and costumes; and transportation/lodging costs.

“We’re excited to share this spring-time tradition with the community. We will have concessions, including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, being sold,” said band director Dr. Michael Holland.

Briana Vogt, assistant band director adds, “The car wash is a great atmosphere! Our students look forward to this event every year and love making our community’s cars sparkle.” Tickets for the car wash are $15 each and can be purchased in advance from any band member or online at https://thefranklinband.org/posts/annual-car-wash/.