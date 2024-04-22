Franklin Band to Host Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on April 27, 2024

The award-winning Franklin Band will once again host its Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin. The rain date is Sunday, April 28, from noon until 5 p.m. Funds from the car wash will go to support all aspects of the band program. This may include the upkeep and purchase of instruments and equipment, travel expenses, and more.

“The car wash is an annual tradition that signals the end of the school year and the start of a new one. The students are excited and ready to meet members of the community and clean some cars!” said assistant band director Briana Vogt.

Band director Dr. Michael Holland adds that, “We look forward to the car wash every year! It gives the students an opportunity to meet people in their community and builds excitement for our band program. We’ve had a historic year this year and the car wash is a great way to wrap up our school year and begin looking toward the future. We are so grateful for the continued support of our community.”

Tickets for the car wash are $15 each and can be purchased in advance from any band member or online at https://donorbox.org/franklin-band-annual-car-wash. Each purchased ticket comes with a BOGO cheeseburger offer from the Sonic at Franklin Road. If you purchase your ticket online, you can pick up your Sonic coupon at the car wash.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee state marching band champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Franklin Band marched in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City in March of 2024.

The Franklin High School Winter Guard was the 2015 SAA Class Champion, the 2021 and 2023 SA Class Champion in SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit), and the 2023 Winter Guard International Scholastic A Bronze Medalist.

A proud Bands of America participant since 2008, Franklin is a two-time BOA Regional Champion and four-time class national runner-up. Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music for All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2013 and 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of Dr. Michael Holland and Briana Vogt, assisted by Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath, and Mike Leitzke. www.thefranklinband.org