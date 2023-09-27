Franklin Band Hosts Sonic BOOM

The Franklin High marching band’s annual Sonic BOOM! competition will take place this Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Beginning at 6 p.m., seven marching bands will be featured throughout the evening, including Brentwood, Fairview, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools. The FHS marching band will also perform its show, Rags to Rhinestones, at the end of the competition.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased online or at the gate. Children aged 2 and under may attend at no cost. T-shirts and concessions will also be available.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

