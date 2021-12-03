Franklin Band Competes in Grand National Championships

The Franklin Band is celebrating a successful performance at this year’s Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships November 12-13.

In a field of 98 high schools from across the country, the Franklin Band’s halftime show Lucy earned a fourth-place finish in the Class AAA division and a 20th rank overall. The performance pays tribute to I Love Lucy and comedian Lucille Ball.

“These students rose above all obstacles and surpassed my expectations,” said band director Jacob Campos. “We decided we would take on the difficult task of making a sophisticated and elevated comedic show that simply taught the audience it was okay to laugh again. For eight minutes, we wanted everyone to forget where they were and join us for some Latin grooves, famous scenes and maybe even dance in their seats a bit. Yes, it was nice being affirmed with a high placement in this competition, but more so, it was amazing to see the audience beam back at our students who were smiling as they just performed their very best and last show.”

The BOA groups bands into four classes based on the number of students in tenth through twelfth grade at each school. At each competition, class awards are based on scores received during the preliminary round. Bands advance to semi-finals and then finals based on overall score regardless of class.