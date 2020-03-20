The Franklin Athletic Club is temporarily closing due to recent orders from local officials.

Franklin Athletic Club released the following statement:

Based on the safety of our community and recent orders from government authorities regarding the risks of COVID-19, Franklin Athletic Club is temporarily closed effective

March 21, 2020. The reopening date will be the earliest possible, as permitted by authorities. We will update our members on our website and through social media as we have further information.

Active members will receive a dues credit for the number of days the club is closed.

Our commitment to provide a safe and clean environment for our members, guests and staff remains. During the closure, we will continue to have maintenance and janitorial crews working to keep our facilities as clean and healthy as possible. We look forward to our members returning to an exceptional health-club experience.

Your health and well-being matters to us and we encourage you follow the social-distancing guidelines and safety protocol as outlined by federal, state, and local governments. Your cooperation and commitment to these guidelines will help social businesses reopen sooner.