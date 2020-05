Franklin Athletic Club is hosting a blood drive from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 11.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give here: buff.ly/2L2zns7

Organizers recommend that donors eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks.

Franklin Athletic Club is located at 112 Rand Place, Franklin, TN 37067.

This month, Blood Assurance is giving a donation of 10 meals to your area food-bank. In addition, all donors 18 and over will be entered to win an Echo Dot and a 65” Smart TV.