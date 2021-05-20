Franklin Athletic Booster Club Recognizes Over 30 Student-Athletes

The Franklin Athletic Booster Club (FABC) recently hosted its first annual Celebration of Collegiate Athletes, honoring student-athletes from the Franklin High School graduating class of 2021 who will compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. In all, 33 athletes gathered in the FHS Auditorium and were recognized one-by-one in front of classmates, teammates, parents, siblings, coaches, teachers and Franklin High School staff.

Toby Ruth, Assistant Principal for Athletics at FHS, presented FHS career athletic highlights for each individual student-athlete who participated. Also participating was 2021-22 FABC President, Kristin Long.

“Franklin High School has consistently produced student-athletes who move on

to compete at the next level,” said Long. “This event was an opportunity to recognize 33 kids in 11 sports, together in the same room, in front of the people who have supported them the most throughout their high school career. It was fun for all, and we’ll continue to celebrate our student-athletes each year in a big way!”

The student-athletes, their sport and school at which they will enroll this fall include:

BASEBALL

Carson Garner, Murray State

Daniel Sherman, Rhodes College

Mason Swartz, King University

Joseph Waters, Liberty University

BASKETBALL

Reed Kemp, Missouri Western

Aidan Smylie, Trine University

Matt Thurman, UA Huntsville

BOWLING

Brian Keener, University of Alabama

CHEERLEADING

Dally Wells, Austin Peay State University

FOOTBALL

Jason Amsler, Stanford University

Isaiah Domingo, Maryville College

DJ Durham, Furman University

Blake Erby, Wheaton College

Mason Jones, Bucknell University

Michael Roberston, Kalamazoo College.

LACROSSE

Josie Ward, Vanderbilt University

Joey Cuthbert, Berry College

RUGBY

Elliot Christoph, University of Tennessee

Daniel Helton, Auburn University

Sacha Martiny, UCLA

Max Ponce, Lander University

Cody Trussell, Middle Tennessee State University

SOCCER

Brenna Swiger, Cumberland University

Jack Shield, Centre College

Bradley Whelan, UA Huntsville

Benji Wright, Gordon College

SOFTBALL

Carlynn Atamanuik, Cleveland State

TRACK & FIELD

Ayers Leggett, Samford University

Graham Ferguson, High Point University

Hudson Hurst (undecided)

Madeline Brown, Trevecca Nazarene University

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Ellie Heflin, University of Alabama Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL

Grace Scanlan, Trevecca Nazarene University

The Franklin Athletic Booster Club works with the Franklin High School athletics

department to support student-athletes and the endeavors of all sports teams at

Franklin High School. To learn more about Franklin Admiral Sports visit

www.franklinadmirals.com or download the Franklin Admirals APP in your app store.