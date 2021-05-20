Franklin Athletic Booster Club Recognizes Over 30 Student-Athletes

The Franklin Athletic Booster Club (FABC) recently hosted its first annual Celebration of Collegiate Athletes, honoring student-athletes from the Franklin High School graduating class of 2021 who will compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. In all, 33 athletes gathered in the FHS Auditorium and were recognized one-by-one in front of classmates, teammates, parents, siblings, coaches, teachers and Franklin High School staff.
Toby Ruth, Assistant Principal for Athletics at FHS, presented FHS career athletic highlights for each individual student-athlete who participated. Also participating was 2021-22 FABC President, Kristin Long.
“Franklin High School has consistently produced student-athletes who move on
to compete at the next level,” said Long. “This event was an opportunity to recognize 33 kids in 11 sports, together in the same room, in front of the people who have supported them the most throughout their high school career. It was fun for all, and we’ll continue to celebrate our student-athletes each year in a big way!”
The student-athletes, their sport and school at which they will enroll this fall include:
BASEBALL
Carson Garner, Murray State
Daniel Sherman, Rhodes College
Mason Swartz, King University
Joseph Waters, Liberty University
BASKETBALL
Reed Kemp, Missouri Western
Aidan Smylie, Trine University
Matt Thurman, UA Huntsville
BOWLING
Brian Keener, University of Alabama
CHEERLEADING
Dally Wells, Austin Peay State University
FOOTBALL
Jason Amsler, Stanford University
Isaiah Domingo, Maryville College
DJ Durham, Furman University
Blake Erby, Wheaton College
Mason Jones, Bucknell University
Michael Roberston, Kalamazoo College.
LACROSSE
Josie Ward, Vanderbilt University
Joey Cuthbert, Berry College
RUGBY
Elliot Christoph, University of Tennessee
Daniel Helton, Auburn University
Sacha Martiny, UCLA
Max Ponce, Lander University
Cody Trussell, Middle Tennessee State University
SOCCER
Brenna Swiger, Cumberland University
Jack Shield, Centre College
Bradley Whelan, UA Huntsville
Benji Wright, Gordon College
SOFTBALL
Carlynn Atamanuik, Cleveland State
TRACK & FIELD
Ayers Leggett, Samford University
Graham Ferguson, High Point University
Hudson Hurst (undecided)
Madeline Brown, Trevecca Nazarene University
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Ellie Heflin, University of Alabama Birmingham
VOLLEYBALL
Grace Scanlan, Trevecca Nazarene University
The Franklin Athletic Booster Club works with the Franklin High School athletics
department to support student-athletes and the endeavors of all sports teams at
Franklin High School. To learn more about Franklin Admiral Sports visit
www.franklinadmirals.com or download the Franklin Admirals APP in your app store.
