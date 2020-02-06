Love is in the air at Franklin’s upcoming art scene, which takes place on Friday, Feb. 7. The Passport Program, which kicked off in January, will return for another month, with more than a dozen sites hosting artists.

The Passport Program invites guests to grab a passport at any of the sites and have it stamped along the way while touring the arts of Historic Downtown Franklin. Visitors with eight or more site visit stamps will be entered in a drawing for a $75 gift card to McCreary’s Pub and two movie tickets to the Franklin Theatre.

Participating Passport Program sites include; Franklin First United Methodist Church, Firstlight Art Academy/St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin Road Apparel, Historic Franklin Presbyterian, Hope Church, Imaginebox Emporium, Rare Prints Gallery, Sage Sleep, Savory Spice Shop, Tin Cottage, Twine Graphics, Visitor Center and Williamson County Archives.

Featured artists in the February Art Scene include:

Franklin First United Methodist, located at 148 5th Ave. S., will host local artist Laura Hood. Any proceeds from the Art Scene will go to Poverty and the Arts, a non-profit that provides means for homeless people to create artwork for sale.

Franklin Road Apparel, located at 508 W Mains St., will feature painter Lynette Wright whose rich venetian textures, metallics and other plasters give her pieces a one-of-a-kind look. Musician and worship artist Jacob Stillman will be the featured entertainment.

Hester & Cook, located at 340 A Main St., will exhibit the work of watercolor artist Wendy Latimer who loves to paint from nature, life experiences and to capture special moments in time

Historic Presbyterian Church, located at 5th & Main St., will host oil painter and face painter Dan Klepper as well as the work of 8 of his students.

Hope Church, located at 137 4th Ave. S., will display the work of artist David La Rosa whose intention is to contribute to the healing of the human race via inspirational manifestations of the true nature of reality. There will also be live music and an interactive community string project!

Imaginebox Emporium, located at 311 N. Margin St., will showcase the original illustrations of Cory Basil as well as his other creations using mediums such as watercolor, oil and gauche.

Sage Sleep, located at 434 Main St., will feature artist Carol Moon, who believes that Art is a place of growing and learning, acceptance and discovery.

St. Philip Catholic Church/ First Light Art Academy, located at 113 2nd Ave S, will showcase the work of their adult students, with artwork big and small! Artists Marianne Reeves, Erin Cornay, Matt Jenkins, Lana Boursoulian, Denise Adams and many more are showcasing drawings, acrylic and oil paintings, and mixed media pieces.

Twine, located at 304 Public Square, will host Murfreesboro acrylic artist John Smith.

Visit Franklin, located at 400 Main St., #200, will host artist Kristina Fox whose woven pieces are created with the idea that our lives are comprised of many gifts, experiences, triumphs and supposed failures, but the end result is a beautiful tapestry.

Williamson County Archives, located at 611 W Main St., will feature artist Anna Holihan who loves to paint landscapes that tell a story.

The Franklin Art Scene invites lovers of the arts to stop by all participating locations during the evening’s crawl. The Art Scene trolley is also available for free rides throughout the event. For more information on the Franklin Art Scene, a full list of artists and a map of all featured locations, visit www.franklinartscene.org.