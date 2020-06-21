



Franklin Art Scene, a monthly art crawl through downtown Franklin, has canceled its remaining 2020 dates.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Following the Heritage Foundation’s decision to cancel all downtown Franklin events through the end of 2020, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to also cancel Franklin Art Crawl until that time.”

“Now is the time to focus on the health and safety of our community. We are looking forward to come back in 2021 with incredibly talented artists and hope everyone stays safe in these unprecedented times.”

Franklin Art Scene is a free monthly event that takes place on the first Friday of each month featuring local artists. From 6 p – 9 pm, guests could stroll down Main Street where stores remained open later featuring artwork from artist along with local live entertainment.



